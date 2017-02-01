Province’s updated flood regulations could drive up property taxes: Clark

The provincial government is updating its flood maps, but Alberta Party leader Greg Clark is warning that it could have dire implications for tax rates in Calgary.



The Ministry of Environment and Parks is currently working on floodway maps that could help the province prepare for the next big flood, and make planning decisions.



“The Municipal Affairs department is going to use those maps to create something called floodway development regulations which means restrictions on what you can and can’t do in the floodway,” said Clark.



His concern is that flood mitigation factors including upgrades to the Glenmore Reservoir and the planned Springbank Dam aren’t being considered, meaning the floodway could extend much farther into communities than it does on current maps.



“It will have a huge impact on property values, both business and residential, because all the sudden, what wasn’t in the floodway before now is, and people will say, ‘I’m not going to buy that house,’” said Clark.



Clarke said the resulting drop in property value could be similar to the recent drop in commercial values in the downtown core, but on a wider scale. Other property owners outside the flood zone would have to pick up the slack in higher taxes.



Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said he has faith that the matter will be resolved before anything too drastic happens, but he’s glad Clark is bringing the matter to light.



He noted that the berm protecting Inglewood worked in the 2013 flood, and that more measures are being put in place.



“Now we’re building Springbank – we’re spending a huge amount of money to increase the height of the Glenmore reservoir,” said Carra.



He said there are advisors in the provincial government who would like to see all floodways vacated, but he said it only makes sense financially to keep investing in flood protection, rather than relocating.



Metro reached out to the Ministries of Municipal Affairs and Environment and Parks, but calls were not returned by deadline.