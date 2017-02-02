Calgary firefighters using naloxone kits more than chief thought they would

CALGARY — The chief of the Calgary fire department says his members are coming across more and more patients overdosing on fentanyl.

Chief Steve Dongworth says naloxone kits, which inhibit the effects of opioids on a patient experiencing cardiac arrest, have been utilized by firefighters 45 times since mid-December.

He says he thought the kits might be something that would be used occasionally.

But he says that shows how big the crisis is becoming.

Dongworth says there are times when firefighters arrive at medical calls prior to the arrival of an EMS crew.

He gives credit to Alberta Health Services’ decision to equip firefighters with naloxone.