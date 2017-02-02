Calgary Homeless Foundation hopeful affordable housing will be budget priority

The provincial government has warned there will be no major new spending in the upcoming provincial budget, but advocates for affordable housing are still hopeful for increased funds.

Kevin McNichol, VP of strategy with the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF) said the organization is submitting written applications to the province’s budget consultations.

The recent federal promise of housing dollars means the CHF is optimistic.

“I think from a capital perspective – there’s expectations that significant amounts of funding should flow to support the building of affordable housing –both in urban areas and on reserves,” said McNichol.

Kim O’Brien, CEO of the Horizon Housing Society, echoed McNichol’s hopes about federal funds tricking down.

“We would hope that type of commitment would also make its way through to the provincial budget,” she said.

O’Brien said her organization feels there needs to be an increase in the available capital to build new housing.

“Investment in affordable housing is a double win. It’s the kind of investment that creates jobs,” she said, adding that they’re expecting 700-800 people will work on an upcoming build they’re involved with.

McNichol said the city is in need of another 1,400 housing units which would cost an estimated $136 million to build. They also need about $88 million over five years for program supports.

He said while those numbers sound pricey, a single highway interchange can start at $250 million and approach $500 million.