Calgary studying options to remove CTrain crossing from 25 Avenue SE

The City of Calgary wants the train crossing at 25 Avenue SE and Macleod Trail out of the way.



The question now is – do they go over or under?



That’s what an upcoming study by the city’s Transportation Planning department study will decide.



With longstanding plans dating back to the 1970s for an interchange at 25 Avenue SE and Macleod Trail officially off the books, the focus is now on getting the train out of the picture.



“We determined that the interchange we were proposing to build was unbuildable,” said area Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra. “What we’re proposing is that a different approach makes more sense.”



Anyone who’s driven that intersection at rush hour can tell you it’s not pretty.



Zoran Carkic, senior transportation engineer with Transportation Planning, said the problem is that the train always gets the right-of-way at the intersection.



“The train is always accommodated first – that causes operational issues with other traffic and pedestrians,” he said.



The train almost immediately goes underground just south of where it crosses 25 Avenue SE. That means the option of going over could result in a sudden rise followed by a sudden dip for southbound trains.



It might seem that lowering the grade to match would be the best engineering option, but the city isn’t ruling out either choice at the moment.



As with any project, public consultation will be starting up later this month.



And this is very early days. Carra noted the project is unfunded, and until this study is complete, there’s no price tag on the fix.