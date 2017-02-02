Costly glasses could help Calgary woman see again

Camelia Campbell was not born to break.

Those four words are tattooed across a scar Campbell got from tumour removal surgery at 16 – the same tumour that robbed her of 80 per cent of her vision.

“It was pushing against my optic nerves, and it added so much pressure to them they got damaged,” Campbell explained.

It was difficult to adjust to life without sight and even eight years later, she struggles to accept it.

“I get lost all the time, people are very rude because they don’t understand I can’t see,” Campbell said.

She can’t read small print, experiences short-term memory loss, and has to hold her phone within inches of her face.

But Campbell is no victim.

She’s completely independent, besides working full time and living on her own, she is taking addiction studies at Bow Valley College.

“I just turned 24 and moved out a few days before my birthday,” Campbell said, smiling.

Now, she has her sights set on getting her vision back.

A company called eSight makes rechargeable glasses which house a camera that captures the user’s surroundings in HD video.

The footage is enhanced and projected on two screens, allowing the wearer to see what’s around them with clarity.

“They can see what’s happening instantly and with great clarity,” said Jeff Fenton, director of marketing for eSight.

“It’s really designed for movement between environments or tasks so mobility isn’t compromised.”

There’s a catch – the glasses cost $15,000, which Campbell doesn’t have.

She’s started a GoFundMe, and plans to fundraise the entire cost.

“When these things happen, you just have to fight,” she said.