Distillery to Distortion: four venues and 10 years of music in Calgary

Ten years and four locations has proven one powerful constant about the ‘D Crew:’ nothing will keep them down.

Distortion is celebrating a decade of providing live music to Calgarians.

Yes, Distortion hasn’t actually been around for 10 years, but it’s owned and operated by the same four people who took control of the Distillery 10 years ago, transforming it from a pub to a celebrated music venue. That’s: Mark Russell, Katie Bevan, Andy Jay and Sean Close.

They were just a few music lovers united by the desire for a great venue, which gave space to international and, especially, talented local acts.

Despite a variety of set backs, musicians and music lovers alike have stuck it through with them from Distillery to Distortion over the last decade.

“We’re a music venue owned by musicians,” said Bevan. “It’s a place run by musicians, for musicians. It’s built a community. We have customers who have been with us for a decade, and that’s because we give bands a place to play in a comfortable atmosphere that’s safe.”

Let’s dial it back a bit – originally, when the first Distillery was a pub located in downtown, and the four either worked there or were involved with the culture there. When the original owners decided to sell, the D Crew, as they called themselves now, decided to take over and add more live music nights.

Just as they started gaining steam, it suddenly came crashing down: a new owner took over the building, and did a clean sweep. When the leases ran out, the businesses were out on their feet.

But for the D Crew, they took the chance to expand, snapping up an old theatre and transforming it into the Distillery Rock n’ Roll Ballroom. They hosted bands from Sticky Buds to Bone Thugs and Harmony, quickly building momentum as a popular venue.

But again they lost the space – on paper, they were incorrectly registered as a sub-lease of the steakhouse above, so when the steakhouse got the boot, so did they.

With a year’s worth of performances already booked, they scrambled into their third venue, in the Eau Claire area. Despite having the appropriate licenses, it didn’t go over well with residents.

“Even on days we weren’t open, we would get noise complaints,” laughed Close.

Eventually, mounting complaints from a section of the community led them to vacate the space. This time though, they didn’t rush to a new location.

In fact, they disappeared for about a year, taking their time and searching across the city.

“We wanted to make sure that wherever we moved, the landlord, the community and the city were well aware of exactly what we would be doing: loud music, punk rock, heavy metal, EDM, letter, hair, tattoos!” said Close. “Before we sign any paperwork, this is what we’re doing.”

They found the perfect location at on MacLeod Trail, and dubbed the new entity Distortion.

“The atmosphere, from the moment you walk through the door, you meet a great staff,” explained Russell. “Run past the bar, order a drink, run in a whole bunch of people you see at every show, everybody skips to the stage to watch the next band, band plays, blows everybody’s mind. Pictures are had. Drinks are had. And all of a sudden, it’s the end of the night.”

After a rocky road, the D Crew have found a venue they’re determined to make their permanent home.

Anniversary Show

The crew is celebrated 10 years over four locations by hosting a show on Feb. 11, featuring bands that have been in the Calgary music scene for the past decade.

Acts include BDFM (back for one show only), Exit Strategy, Hypno Pilot and No More Moments.

The gang is putting up a second stage for the show, which will feature contortionists, freak shows, acoustic music and a positive rap battle.