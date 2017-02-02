Baby tooth identified by forensic dentist in materials from Garland farm

A nearly 50 year veteran of dentistry and forensic dentistry told jurors he identified a baby tooth amongst the biological material police provided to him from the Garland farm.

Douglas Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the apparent summer 2014 slayings of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien.

Dr. John William Blair, who testified as an expert witness in Douglas Garland’s triple-murder trial Thursday, said a tooth believed to be the molar of a child was found.

“It’s more likely than not,” Blair said when asked by defence lawyer Jim Lutz if it was possible the tooth wasn’t a baby tooth.

Dr. Blair said he was provided another tooth sample, and concluded it could not belong to Kathy Liknes.

“It had no crown on it...Kathryn Liknes’ records indicated she had root canal...plus crowns on those teeth,” he told the court, adding it was a “virgin” tooth that had “consistencies enough” that he couldn’t rule out the tooth belonging to Alvin.

An agreed statement of facts was also read out in court Thursday, by Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner.

The admission said Garland held a standing appointment with his psychiatrist,, Dr. Fischer, each Monday morning at 8 a.m. and was half an hour late on the day of June 30, 2014, which was “unusual.” The receptionist didn’t notice any marks or injuries on Garland when he arrived.

Kathy McCaw, a civilian member of the Calgary Police Service who works as a forensic video analyst, gave evidence to jurors about video comparisons she’d done for footwear and a truck police believed to be related to the case.

McCaw said investigators provided her with an empty shoebox seized from the Garland farm, along with a matching sample shoebox and shoes purchased by police.

In comparing the two shoeboxes McCaw said she “did not observe any unexplainable inconsistencies” between the two.

McCaw said she was then asked to compare the sample shoes with shoes seen worn by a man in CCTV footage at Princess Auto in May of 2014.

She took court through many similarities she noted between the sample shoes and those in the video, including dark curved portion on bottom front tip of both shoes and white sections behind the back toe tip that forms a vertical W shape.

Again, McCaw said she “did not observe and unexplainable inconsistences” between the two pairs of shoes.

Next McCaw took the jurors through her comparison process using the CCTV footage of a truck seen on the Likneses street and photos taken by police and a re-enactment of the CCTV video using Garland’s seized green Ford F150 truck.

The “unknown” truck was seen on the Likneses street in CCTV video numerous times between three and eight a.m. in the early hours of June 30, 2014, the day the Likneses and Nathan disappeared.

McCaw pointed to numerous “distinctive” characteristics shared by the “unknown” vehicle and Garland’s truck including rust on the wheel well of the driver's side back wheel and reflective tape around the windshield.

Further, McCaw showed the court video of a truck of same make, model and colour, driving down Macleod Trail around 5 a.m. with what appears to be a white cloth in the bed. Two hours later, what appears to be the same truck drives by again, this time empty.