The hard questions and harder truths of anorexia

Caroline Horton’s production about anorexia, opening at Calgary’s Vertigo Theatre, first took root as the tiniest of comments during a talk at her former high school.

Having just finished theatre school in Paris, Horton returned to her home in England and was asked to speak to the newest batch of students about to graduate.

“So, I went back and sort of talked for 10 minutes about what I’ve been doing since leaving the school,” she recalled. “I talked about the usual stuff, and I also mentioned – very briefly – that I’d been overcoming anorexia and associated eating disorders, and was starting to work out what recovery meant to me.”

After the talk, Horton spent the next four hours talking with students, parents and teachers, having opened a floodgate of questions and emotions.

She wasn’t an expert, but she was willing to listen.

The importance of the topic always weighed on her, and a few years later she ended up writing Mess, based on her own experiences.

“It’s such an illogical, strange thing that they’re watching happen. It’s frightening,” she said. “I knew I wanted to look at those relationships, but also, I wanted it to be accessible as well. I wanted those people who were afraid of asking the wrong questions to feel understood by it.”

A key character in the play is Boris, the everyman who asks all the wrong questions while struggling to understand. The character was meant to illustrate there’s no definite right way to approach the illness – but Boris does pull off some amazing, compassionate acts as well.

Horton said it’s always a tough play to perform – the cast check in on each other regularly, keeping up a constant dialogue about how they’re feeling.

Knowing that audience members may also be struggling with the illness, they try to avoid presenting anything that could be triggering, while providing an informative, engaging production.