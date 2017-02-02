Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi asks feds to remove refugee caps
The mayor added that the city is set up to accept refugees, and his main concerns continue to be English language training and housing
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
As Canadian municipalities look to make up for the Trump administration’s trepidations when it comes to accepting refugees, mayor Naheed Nenshi is looking to the feds to remove
On Wednesday, Premier Rachel Notley talked about Alberta’s willingness to welcome more refugees, should the federal government remove caps limiting the number of people fleeing other countries arriving in Canada.
Calgary’s Mayor is willing to take that sentiment a step further, adding a two-fold strategy geared toward how Calgary can do more.
“In the very short term we have people who are desperate, who are fleeing terror, who are fleeing violence and we need to make sure we are available to help them,” said Nenshi.
“The easiest, fastest way to do this is for the federal government to lift the cap on privately-sponsored refugees and make that system work much faster.”
He noted when Calgary accepted
“In the medium term we do need to stop and look at the numbers we’re expecting across Canada to determine if there’s additional capacity,” said Nenshi. “If there is, we should take more people.”
He said his number one concern is the availability of language training, which was an issue in Calgary last year. He’s encouraging citizens to volunteer in informal language training to help newcomers along – things like “conversation cafes.”
Most Popular
-
The Latest: Trump questions Berkeley funding after Milo Yiannopoulos protest
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters