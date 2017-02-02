Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi asks feds to remove refugee caps

As Canadian municipalities look to make up for the Trump administration’s trepidations when it comes to accepting refugees, mayor Naheed Nenshi is looking to the feds to remove barriers and open arms.

On Wednesday, Premier Rachel Notley talked about Alberta’s willingness to welcome more refugees, should the federal government remove caps limiting the number of people fleeing other countries arriving in Canada.

Calgary’s Mayor is willing to take that sentiment a step further, adding a two-fold strategy geared toward how Calgary can do more.

“In the very short term we have people who are desperate, who are fleeing terror, who are fleeing violence and we need to make sure we are available to help them,” said Nenshi.

“The easiest, fastest way to do this is for the federal government to lift the cap on privately-sponsored refugees and make that system work much faster.”

He noted when Calgary accepted thousands more refugees last year than in a typical year, and with the economic downturn easing up housing availability, 2017 could be another great year to accept refugees.

“In the medium term we do need to stop and look at the numbers we’re expecting across Canada to determine if there’s additional capacity,” said Nenshi. “If there is, we should take more people.”