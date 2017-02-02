Nenshi tells ex-officer 'We believe you' after her public resignation

Calgary's Mayor has publicly said CPS needs more people like Jen Magnus Ward on the force, people who will step forward and stop at nothing to have their voices heard.

On Thursday, he told reporters the 14-year officer's resignation in a public police commission meeting was "heart wrenching" to watch.

"I’m so sorry that this has happened to you, we believe you, we will support you, and I hope that you will still consider having a career at the Calgary police service," the mayor said. "Because it’s people like you who are great officers, who are great public servants who deserve better."

Nenshi reiterated that he has full confidence in CPS, the commission and association. Underlining that they are currently working to improve their human resource system, and improving the way complaints come forward, so whistle blowers can freely step forward.

"It means making expectations clear across the system on what kinds of behaviors are acceptable and unacceptable within the system," said Nenshi. "And it means supporting those who come forward to make sure everybody has the ability to be heard, and it means that our system of human resources is sufficiently flexible to provide people a great career."

That being said, he noted council and the city has expectations, and that includes giving every person that enters CPS the career they deserve regardless of their background, gender or ethnicity.