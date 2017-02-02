Nenshi not happy with Olympic bid employee secrecy

Although citizens were given an exhaustive list of members on the board, with accompanying bios, the names of those hired by the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) haven't been shared – and that irks Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

At the city's last council meeting, a detailed budget was shared, which showed that CBEC was dishing out $738,000 for their own hired administrators.

In the report, that item was simply described as " resources necessary to coordinate the work with the volunteer board and expert consultants within the provided timeframe."

"I was surprised to see that that information is being withheld," said Nenshi. "I have asked for a very good rationale for why that is being withheld because frankly, I would like to celebrate the great people they’ve hired."

Although the mayor doesn't have a fulsome list of who is working for CBEC, he does know some key members are talented and should be celebrated for accepting a short-term contract and helping the city with "a very big problem."