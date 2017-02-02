Nenshi to Canadians in trying times: Remember who you are

There was never a job Mayor Naheed Nenshi thought he couldn’t do because of his faith, or his ethnicity.

From his childhood beginnings in Forest Lawn, the mayor remembers growing up in an already diverse northeast community. But it was welcoming refugees that shaped significant change in his community.

“We welcomed many families from Vietnam who were fleeing, we called them boat people,” said Nenshi. “They changed the tenor of my community only for the better.”

It was a time in his life, when the mayor was only in grade school, which stuck with him. It was the epitome of open mindedness, open heartedness – the Canadian-ness that draws people in.

He remembers first being elected and suddenly finding himself, that same boy from humble beginnings in Forest Lawn, now famous.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” said Nenshi. “They didn’t want to talk about my brilliant campaigning, my great ideas for cities, or my outstanding hair. Or even my ethnic background – they wanted to talk about my faith. I was a bit struck by that because growing up in Calgary I never once thought there was any job in this city I couldn’t do because of my faith.”

He said that’s something Canadians take for granted – we don’t recognize how unique that is.

“I think it’s important for us, especially today, to reach out our arms and say ‘we still believe that.’”

This week, in the wake of the Quebec mosque shootings Nenshi has been spreading that message, and messages like it to thousands of Calgarians. And a moment that’s stuck with him is when he spoke in front of thousands of citizens at an interfaith vigil.

A young rabbi addressed the crowd, he plainly and according to the mayor simply said: “I want all my Muslim brothers and sisters to know that the Jewish community stands up for you, and will fight for you.”

But that wasn’t the mayor’s favourite part of the meeting. That came later, as he noticed the same Rabbi sitting next to a young Muslim leader.

“They have the same beard,” the mayor laughed. “They were united in hipsterdom over being divided by faith – it was awesome, and they had their arms around each other for the whole thing.”