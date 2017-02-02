Nenshi volunteers Calgary as place to get pilot fentanyl harm reduction tactics

It's being called a crisis, and Naheed Nenshi says the country needs to move on it "like, yesterday."

Fentanyl is taking the lives of Calgarians weekly, and across the city police officers, emergency services workers and now firefighters are coming face to face with overdosing victims; administering Naloxone on the job has become a norm.

"This is all fast, it’s happened quickly and if British Columbia’s any indication it’s only going to get worse," said Nenshi. "People are dying and we have to figure out ways to help them, and certainly the current system has not proven itself adequate towards dealing with this crisis."

Looking for innovation, he's hoping the federal government can choose Calgary as a pilot capital for innovative harm reduction strategies.

This was a key topic of discussion at the big city mayors meeting in Ottawa last week.

Coun. Brian Pincott said it's a wave going across the country, and municipalities are the ones facing fentanyl head on. In his opinion, that means municipalities need to make a concerted effort to ensure the federal government supports them.

"It has to be a strong municipal voice to recognize this is a health crisis, that this is a social crisis that is going to be sweeping the country," said Pincott. "We know that the standard way of responding to fentanyl, just as a pure overdose response, just isn't cutting it."

Pincott said the city needs to find other ways to get in front of it, like the Vancouver or Toronto approach of creating safe-injection sites. He said the province is at the "crisis point" now with the numbers of deaths, but haven't reached the level that B.C. is at.

For Pincott, it's not a matter of years to act, it's a matter of months.

And that's where the mayor's pitch comes in.

"Trying new things, gathering evidence, doing pilot projects, being innovative and moving quickly, that describes Calgary," said Nenshi. "We need to have a very serious conversation about what works and what doesn’t...I don’t want to just photocopy what we have in Vancouver. I want to make sure we try something that really gives people the opportunity to lead full and productive lives as well as keep them alive and keep them safe."