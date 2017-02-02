Pilot nutritional program helping Calgary students focus

An apple a day keeps the children focused on their studies, according to a teacher at Bowcroft Elementary School in Calgary.

Each day, pupils at the school are greeted by a feast of healthy breakfast choices to choose from thanks to a pilot nutritional program launched in November by the provincial government.

Fourteen school authorities in Alberta were funded to set up meal programs at schools of their choice, provided the meals are based on Alberta’s Nutrition Guidelines for Children and Youth.

MLA’s Michael Connolly and Deborah Drever visited Bowcroft on Thursday to see how the program had impacted students.

Frank Moeller, a teacher at the school for 14 years, shares a meal with the students every morning.

“It’s really nice, we get to start the day together on a friendly note,” Moeller said.

He said the regular breakfasts have increased his student’s focus in the classroom, because they aren’t focused on their hunger.

“It helps the kids come to class satisfied and happy,” Moeller said.

“When we start our academics, everyone’s ready.”

Parents can also stay for the buffet-style meal, which typically offers a variety of fruit, vegetables, and grains.

“We have a lot of families that need this, and we’re just happy to be able to provide it,” Moeller said.

Nancy Seefried coordinates the program, and said feedback from teachers has been positive.

“We feed between 130-140 kids every morning,” Seefried said.

“We definitely go through a lot of food.”

Some students would otherwise worry about getting enough to eat, but Seefried echoed Moeller and said the program lets them focus on school instead.

“It’s great, I see lots of smiles,” she said.

The cost of the pilot is an estimated $3.5 million, coming out of the Alberta Education budget for the 2016-2017 school year.

The provincial government has confirmed the program will be expanded in the years to come, with $10 million allocated for next year and $20 million allocated for 2018-2019.

Moeller said the daily meal helps him start his mornings right.