RCMP training dogs to sniff out fentanyl

More than 100 dog-handler teams wil be trained to detect fentanyl by this summer

Police Service Dogs are being trained to detect fentanyl, a deadly opioid 100 times more toxic than morphine.

The RCMP is training their four-legged friends to join the fight against fentanyl, according to a release issued Thursday.

Specialists with the RCMP took pure fentanyl and created a diluted liquid-version, allowing Police Service Dogs to smell the real thing without risk to their health.

One of the three dogs already trained to detect the deadly drug has sniffed out 12,000 tablets in B.C. 

Fentanyl is often present in tablets resembling prescription drugs, and is 100 times for toxic than morphine.

The RCMP hopes to train 139 dogs and their handlers across Canada by mid-July of this year.

Innisfail is home to the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Alberta.

