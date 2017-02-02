Sean Monahan's two goals lead Calgary Flames past Minnesota Wild 5-1

CALGARY — Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

Deryk Engelland had a goal and an assist for the Flames (26-24-3), who have won back-to-back games after losing their previous four.

Alex Chiasson and Micheal Ferland also scored, while Brian Elliott made 28 saves in the Calgary net.

Jason Zucker replied for the Wild (33-12-5), who have won three in a row and five of their past six.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots for the Wild, who had gone 12-0-2 in their past 14 road games. Dubnyk's streak of nine straight road wins was also snapped.

Dubnyk had to be sharp early to stop back-to-back shots by Ferland and Lance Bouma, while Elliott was forced to stand his ground to stop a snap shot fired his way by Zach Parise.

Rookie forward Matthew Tkachuk gave the Flames a spark three and a half minutes into the game when he flattened Wild centre Eric Staal with a shoulder check in the Calgary zone.

The Flames opened the scoring at 4:26 when Sam Bennett banked a shot off Chiasson's torso and past Dubnyk.

Monahan then put Calgary up 2-0 with a power-play goal at 8:09. Johnny Gaudreau tipped a pass from Troy Brouwer on net that Dubnyk kicked right to Monahan, who made no mistake.

The Wild, which outshot the Flames 13-9 in the opening 20 minutes, had a pair of great chances to score on a late power play, but Elliott turned aside one-time attempts by Mikko Koivu and Jared Spurgeon.

Parise appeared to pull Minnesota within a goal at 11:37 of the second when he jammed a loose puck in the crease into the net, but the goal was disallowed because the veteran Wild forward made contact with Elliott.

Zucker tapped a backhand pass from Mikael Granlund past Elliott at 12:40. After blocking a shot in the defensive zone, Zucker raced the length of the ice to score his 16th goal of the season.

Monahan scored his second of the game and team-leading 18th of the season at 6:19 of the third when he took a pass from Dennis Wideman and snapped a shot to the top corner over the left shoulder of Dubnyk, who was screened by Brouwer on the play.

Engelland snapped a shot from the point through traffic past Dubnyk 1:36 later before Ferland rounded out the scoring at 13:47