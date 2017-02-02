Taste test: Six sweet and strange Hot Chocolates at YYC Hot Chocolate Fest
From donuts and pop rocks to bacon, Metro reviews a few cool looking hot chocolates
The annual YYC Hot Chocolate Festival is in full swing, and Metro picked a few cool sounding drinks from the website to try out.
The festival runs at different coffee shops throughout Calgary, offering unique recipes until the end of the month. Part of each purchase goes towards Meals on Wheels, and Calgarians can vote on their favourite at www.yychotchocolate.com.
Maple Bacon Hot Chocolate
Found at Odyssey Coffeehouse
In the grand tradition of adding bacon to everything, this hot chocolate comes with a strip of delicious looking bacon adorning a frothy top.
If only looks were everything.
Don’t get me wrong, this is a solid hot chocolate, topped with maple syrup and is very easy to drink.
But the bacon is super disappointing.
It’s served cold, which is unfortunate when ordering a hot drink.
1502 and the Choco Julip
Found at Alforno
Alforno actually has two offerings this year.
The first is a very wild experimentation: the 1502 is finished with squirts of Sriracha hot sauce, and it’s got quite the kick. I mean a huge kick. My throat twisted into a fire hotter than the molten pits of Mount Doom. A mightier temptation than the one ring, be bold and mix well when trying this drink.
Their second offering is the bourbon and mint infused Choco Julip. Like the 1502, it’s a very strong drink, but an immensely satisfying way to end a long day with something warm and great tasting.
Hazelnut Heaven
Found at Café Blanca
This drink is blue! Blue!
Using vanilla whipped cream, this is a thick drink that tastes as good as it looks. It’s super fluffy though, with a healthy helping of marshmallows on top. The vanilla taste is very present, which I definitely enjoyed, but if you’re hoping for something that tastes like a traditional hot chocolate, look elsewhere. This one is its own unique treat.
A Hot Ball of Fire
Found at Hear’s My Soul
Of all the cups I tried, this is my favourite. It’s made with an ounce of Fireball Whiskey, peppered with cayenne and topped with cinnamon toasted crunch cereal. The cereal is baked first, so it doesn’t get soggy in your cup.
It’s amazing. My mouth made Ohs and Ahs it had never made before, twisting and contorting as the fiery liquid filled my body with new heights of passion, suffocating my senses until all that was left was a sublime, uncontrollable pleasure – followed by an intense emptiness as the cup drained, and the liquid was no more.
It was pretty darn good.
Inzuppata Calda
Found at PZA Parlour
A Nutella-infused base is topped with a marshmallow foam, rimmed with Pop Rocks and a delicious donut dunked in for good measure.
This is for the sweet chocolate lovers, as it’s a really heavy drink. All the elements really work though, including the pop rocks, making a drink that’s actually as fun to drink as it is tasty.
