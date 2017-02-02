University of Calgary makes important cancer treatment discovery

Researches at the University of Calgary have identified a molecular ‘switch’ that could help stop the spread of cancerous cells in the body.

A calcium-binding protein known as L-plastin is known for its significant role in tumour metastasis – the spread and growth of cancerous cells into new tumours.

Ninety per cent of cancer-related deaths are due to tumour metastasis, according to a release issued by the university this week.

Researchers analyzed a 3D L-plastin protein structure and modified it, removing the ‘switch’ so the protein could no longer function properly.

"With the 3D structure of the molecular switch portion of L-plastin in hand, we can now start on the process of designing or developing new drugs (to block metastasis),” said neuroscience graduate student Katharine Jensen.

She co-authored a study recently published in Scientific Reports explaining the discovery, which will allow researchers to view cancer treatment from a new perspective.

"Cancer is typically treated by going after the original tumour," says study co-author Hans Vogel, PhD, who is also appointed to the Cumming School of Medicine.

"Our research may offer a way to try and fight cancer by interfering in metastasis – a completely different process that oncologists and surgeons are still learning how to deal with."

Tests show the approach works on cultured cells and could lead to vital developments in cancer treatments.

"Our study shows that this part of the L-plastin protein can be used as a new anti-cancer target. If the same process could be accomplished using a drug in humans, we should be able to suppress the ability of tumour cells to become metastatic and spread," Vogel said.