WestJet flight to Phoenix returns to airport with smoke in the cabin
Plane landed without incident and passengers will be on new plane
A WestJet flight Bound for Phoenix had to return to Calgary International Airport after crews noted smoke in the cabin and flight deck.
WestJet confirmed in an email that there was “an abundance of smoke” which later dissipated, but the crew made the decision to return anyway.
WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart said the crew declared an emergency, giving the plane priority on the runway and ensuring the availability of emergency crews on the runway.
The flight landed around 1:10 p.m. and fire crews and EMS were dispatched as a precaution.
Carole Henke, spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department said the plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
Stewart said the passengers would be leaving on a new plane for Phoenix about 90 minutes after they landed.
