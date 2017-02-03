Calgary minor music scene majorly excited AGLC is allowing them to play licensed shows

Minor musicians are happy with the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission's (AGLC) major change: once again allowing young'uns to play in more venues.

Since 2007, the government has clawed back, banning young musicians and artists from minor-prohibited venues, after concerns of public safety.

But with an announcement from the government Friday, bars can now seek out permission from the AGLC through an application process to let the young players play.

“Amending this policy to allow minors to entertain in licensed venues is one of the many ways the AGLC continues to work with stakeholders to modernize policies that reflect the best interests of industry," said Bill Robinson, President & CEO, AGLC in a prepared release. "Overall, the culture has shifted to one of hospitality versus a culture of chaos and we now have more effective mechanisms in place to focus on overall safety.”

For 17-year-old Kalen Baker who plays guitar for Whyte Diamond, the news is positive. The rest of his band mates have hit the age of majority – so as a group they're stuck trying to find gigs they can all play.

"In my old band, we were together for almost 2 years and only ever had one real show," said Baker. "Most underage venues are usually fully booked and it's hard to get a slot on a bill."

Whyte Diamond is a new group, so they haven't had troubles looking for shows – because they're not performing yet.

"As of now, most of Whyte Diamond is 18 but I'm still 17 so, for now, we've been trying to look for promoters and venues that will do all ages show," said Baker. "I'm looking forward to finally have an opportunity to play bars because a lot of local bands I'm friends with are always playing them."

He said from what he understands the crowds at all-ages shows are limited too, so the AGLC's decision could help young talent get seen by more music fans.