Calgary Olympic bid exploration committee launches website, includes select staff names

Not so secret, if you can find it on the Google machine.

After concerns over the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee's (CBEC) move to shield public eyes from their compact staff list, the group has swiftly launched a website.

The page went live Thursday night, with information that included an "about us" section with a list of board members and select staff working on the city's "master hosting plan."

At the city's last council meeting a detailed budget was shared, which showed that CBEC was dishing out $738,000 for their own hired administrators.

Now, online, Calgarians can see some of the listed employees:

Marco De laco, who is the workstream lead for the master facilities plan

Brian Skeet, the team's security and risk expert

Sean Beardow, a spokesman and helping with public engagement

Karen Parker, government relations

Jolan Storch, International Olympic Committee and Canadian Olympic Committee liason

Brian Hahn, finance and investment

On Thursday, the mayor said he was surprised information was being withheld by CBEC.