Calgary police officer accused of illegally using fellow worker's credit card

CALGARY — A charge has been laid against a 48-year-old Calgary police officer who is accused of illegally using a co-worker's credit card for an online transaction.

Investigators say a member of the force discovered a suspicious charge on his personal credit card in December 2015 and reported it to authorities.

They say the one-time transaction was traced to a constable who was a co-worker in the alleged victim's former work area.

The police anti-corruption unit took over the probe and later consulted the Edmonton Crown prosecutor's office, which recommended laying a charge.

Chris Sudu, who has been with the force for 21 years, is facing one count of fraud under $5,000.