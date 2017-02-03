Calgary police officer accused of illegally using fellow worker's credit card
CALGARY — A charge has been laid against a 48-year-old Calgary police officer who is accused of illegally using a co-worker's credit card for an online transaction.
Investigators say a member of the force discovered a suspicious charge on his personal credit card in December 2015 and reported it to authorities.
They say the one-time transaction was traced to a constable who was a co-worker in the alleged victim's former work area.
The police anti-corruption unit took over the probe and later consulted the Edmonton Crown prosecutor's office, which recommended laying a charge.
Chris Sudu, who has been with the force for 21 years, is facing one count of fraud under $5,000.
Sudu is on an unrelated leave and will face an internal investigation, once the courts have dealt with the charge.
