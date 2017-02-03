Calgary police officer charged with fraud

Calgary police have charged a 21-year service member with fraud after concluding a year-long investigation.

According to police, in December 2015 a Calgary Police Service member noticed suspicious charges on his personal credit card. It was reported to police and investigated at that time and found to be related to an online transaction.

Further investigation traced the charge back to a CPS constable, who was a co-worker in the victim's prior work station. At that point, the CPS Anti-Corruption Unit took over the investigation.

The CPS consulted with the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor's Office at the end of the investigation and charges were recommended.

Chris Sudu, 48, was charged with one count of fraud under $5,000.

Police have determined that it was a one-time incident and Sudu is cooperating fully.

Sudu remains on unrelated leave from the Calgary Police Service.