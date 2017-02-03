Calgary police seek man wanted on warrants for assault

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on warrants and are asking the public for their assistance in locating him.

Cameron Hugh Green, 28, is wanted on warrants for assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a court order.

Police said in a release Friday that the assault committed by Green was not random, but that they need to locate him immediately.

Green is described as Caucasian, 5’8” tall with a medium to heavy build, hazel eyes and either brown hair or a shaved heard. He also has numerous tattoos including two full sleeves, tattoos on his neck and a small diamond below his right eye.