Woodpigeon meets The New Pornographers in Calgary studio

Former Calgary musician Woodpigeon and Victoria’s Kathryn Calder, of The New Pornographers, have started a band.

It’s a unique collaboration that has the envy of being created entirely at the National Music Centre, with full access to its vast library of historic instruments.

The duo has just completed their first day, of 10, in their residency, where they are refining their lyrics and creating their first album under the name Frontperson.

“It was probably one of the greatest studio days in the history of recorded music,” said Woodpigeon, AKA Mark Andrew Hamilton. With his dry sense of humour , this reporter was unsure if Hamilton was being sarcastic or dead serious.

What was apparent was the chemistry between the two artists, who have both been celebrated for previous works, and easily exchanged jokes, thoughts and energy throughout their session. Aside from a few emails, it was the first time they’ve worked together – and they’re already talking about a second album down the road.

In only a day, their workspace was littered with 15 keyboards, organs and other ivories.

“There’s a lot of stuff that will get written here, because of the instruments and the inspiration that will provide,” said Calder. “I’m excited for the keyboards, being a keyboard player.”

“I’m excited for Kathryn to play all the keyboards, because I’m not a keyboard player,” added Hamilton. Exchanging knowing glances, they laughed in unison.

For bands of any size, audience or experience, Calder said the NMC is proving to be a great resource.

“This place has such an amazing collection of instruments and gear, and for artists, that’s always hard to come by,” she explained. “The fact that we’re allowed to be here for 10 days, in this space, and we’re not paying for it, is a huge help for starting a project like this. In fact, our whole project sort of solidified around this opportunity.”