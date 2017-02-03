New education advocacy group ready to tackle math and spending issues

There’s a new education advocacy group in town and they plan on pushing for change and transparency and said they’ll be holding Alberta Education and Calgary school boards accountable.

Lisa Davis, a familiar Calgary education advocate as the former president of Calgary Association Of School Councils ( CAPSC ), is the woman behind the new group, Kids Come First.

Davis said she stepped down from CAPSC , although they will continue to work closely together, because she wanted to start a group with a broader focus than school council issues.

“We thought there was a need for another strong voice that brings forward issues in a clear way with complete information so that parents and the public can be really aware of what’s going on in our schools,” she said.

Davis said Kids Come First’s focus will become broader over time, but for now, they’re focused on math issues.

“Math is a big issue because it’s so foundational to a kid’s ability to get into post-secondary, especially,” she said. “We know that if we don’t deal with it at the early stages it’s virtually impossible to fix.”

Davis said they’ll also be looking closely at proper STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) strategy and Alberta Education and school board spending.

“One of the key issues is still where is the money going and is it being spent where it needs to be spent, so that will be really more of an ongoing thing,” she said.

Davis said Kids Come First has others areas of interest and will be prepared to comment on all education issues as they arise.