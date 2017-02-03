Cabin smoke turns around same Calgary to Toronto WestJet plane twice in 24 hours

Passengers are safe after another incident of smoke on a Westjet aircraft bound for Toronto.



According to a Westjet spokeswoman, this is the same plane that had cabin smoke issues on Thursday.

"WestJet flight 662 Calgary to Toronto experienced a maintenance issue this morning causing the air conditioning system to emit smoke into the aircraft," Lauren Stewart wrote in an email. "The smoke quickly dissipated, however, out of an abundance of caution, the crew declared an emergency and returned to Calgary.

"WestJet is aware this is the same aircraft which experienced a similar incident yesterday."

Jennifer Marie was on the WestJet flight and said the cabin appeared to fill with smoke moments after taking off.

"There was a smell that filled the cabin, and a smoke alarm went off," she said. "They couldn't get it to stop."

Marie said the decision was made to turn the plane around immediately.

According to Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fire Department, local crews were called as a precaution at the request of the pilot. The call came in at about 10:30 a.m.

"The plane landed without incident, no injuries reported to passengers," said Henke. "Our airport apparatus and fire crews followed the plane in, just as a precaution."

Marie said the crew handled everything calmly, telling passengers to turn on their overhead lights before the captain told them the plane would return to YYC International Airport.

Stewart's statement continued to say that the aircraft did have maintenance work done overnight and will be removed again for maintenance today.

"Additional maintenance inspections will be conducted before a return to service," she wrote.