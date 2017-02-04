Alberta cancer rates, deaths decreasing: AHS report

The province appears to be making strides in the fight against cancer, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

A new report on Friday said Alberta’s cancer rates have declined by about 0.6 per cent annually between 2001 and 2014. Mortality rates have been lowered over the past 20 years by 2.1 per cent annually between 2004 and 2014.

The 2014 Report on Cancer Statistics in Alberta outlines the impact early detection and cancer screenings have on a person's survival rate and years lived. The report is a bi-annual look at trends in new cases of cancer and deaths due to cancer over the past 20 years.

Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Alberta Health, said in a statement that with increased cancer prevention and screening efforts, new treatments, technological advances and new research, more people are being diagnosed earlier, entering treatment sooner and living longer.

“Prevention and appropriate cancer treatment are priorities of this government as we focus on providing Albertans with the right care at the right time in the right place and by the right professional,” a statement read.

In 2014, there were about 17,985 cancer cases diagnosed and about 5,870 people who died from cancer. Breast, prostate, lung and colorectal were the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Alberta in 2014 - they accounted for 52 per cent of new cases and about half of cancer deaths in the province.

There are an estimated 19,865 new cancer cases expected in 2017, with about 6,653 deaths.

AHS encourages Albertans to be conscious of a variety of factors that can help prevent many of the most common cancers by up to 45 per cent, including: diet, tobacco use, physical activity and time spent unprotected in the sun.