Mount Royal University in Calgary unveils LGBTQ scholarship

Mount Royal University (MRU) is home to the first LGBTQ post-secondary scholarship in Calgary.

The Pride Scholarship will give two students $500 for those demonstrating positive contributions in the LGBTQ community and who show academic achievement. The scholarship will also be awarded to full-time students enrolled in the second or third year of any program in the upcoming fall semester.

According to Dave Beninger, founder of the Pride Scholarship, it was created to fill a need that was apparent in Calgary for such a large community.

“The scholarship was one of those moments where it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, the people who are waiting for it are ourselves. We’re the ones who are waiting for it. We’re the people that need to step up and fill this gap,’” said Beninger.

He originally got the idea from a meme on Facebook that said “Be the person you needed when you were younger,” and started making plans to raise money. An event last September helped raise $2,000 for the scholarship – allowing it to live for another two years.

Beninger said the Pride Scholarship will be holding a yearly event in order to keep the scholarship alive in the future.

Individuals can also go online to donate to the scholarship.

The University of Alberta has a similar scholarship called the Michael Phair Leadership Award that awards two students $1500 each.