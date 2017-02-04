President's Choice baby food recalled due to potential bacteria

Loblaw Co., the parent company of grocery chains Superstore, Loblaws and No Frills, is recalling PC Organics brand baby food because of its ability to grow dangerous bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the warning for PC Organics brand on Friday, saying the 128 millimeters packets of Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food had the ability to produce Clostridum botulinum. As a result, the packets will be removed from shelves Canada-wide, according to the CFIA.

Food contaminated with botulinum may not look or smell spoiled, but can still have the ability to make people sick. Symptoms associated with the bacteria include: nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure, paralysis and, in severe cases, fatality.

According to CFIA, the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. A food safety investigation is underway, which may lead to the recall of other products.