Snowfall warning issued for Southern Alberta

Break out those snow brushes folks, it look’s like Calgary’s about to get some a dump over the next 24 hours.

A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada expects about 15 to 25 centimeters of snow to fall across southern Alberta throughout the weekend. Heavier accumulations are expected to fall overnight Saturday and throughout Sunday with 10 to 20 centimeters possible between Kananaskis and Nanton.

Okotoks, High River and Claresholm are also under the snowfall warning.

Public Safety Canada encourages people to be prepared to adjust their driving with road conditions, to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit ready with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.