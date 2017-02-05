150 Calgarians unite to learn HTML

Lighthouse Labs is working to prove digital literacy by offering a one-day HTML lesson to 150 Calgarians – entirely free.

On March 25, two instructors and a ton of volunteer mentors will teach a huge crowd the basics of HTML and CSS, which are like the building blocks of coding. Don’t worry if those acronyms seem a little foreign; essentially they’re teaching you to build a website.

“They get to built a very basic profile page,” said Amy Mansell, manager of events. “It can be customized to be a resume, a page for a company – it’s really up to them. They can put their own spin on it, and that way people get the most out of their day.”

Bring your own laptop and lunch will be served at your table, where attendees are encouraged to chat with each other and generally have a good time. It’s intense, but it’s also meant to be fun and accessible. And it’s open to anyone, regardless of prior knowledge.

“The reason we do this event, HTML and CSS are really the starting event of all coding, and we believe everyone should at least have the chance to try and see if it’s for them,” explained Mansell.

She added it can be a start to a career in the tech world, or just give you the basic skills to make a nice looking website.