Calgary snow route parking ban in place Monday evening
Heavy snow means city preparing to clear Priority 2 routes on Feb. 6
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Anyone who regularly parks on a City of Calgary snow route - prepare to find somewhere else to put your car.
The city has enacted a snow route parking ban which will begin Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
Snow routes are classified as Priority 2 roads and are therefore second in line for snow clearing.
Calgary is seeing significant snowfall today, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected to fall by Tuesday.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters