Calgary snow route parking ban in place Monday evening

Heavy snow means city preparing to clear Priority 2 routes on Feb. 6

City crews are already out tackling the snow that's coming down. On Monday evening they'll need drivers' help by keeping snow routes clear of parked cars.

Anyone who regularly parks on a City of Calgary snow route - prepare to find somewhere else to put your car.

The city has enacted a snow route parking ban which will begin Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

Snow routes are classified as Priority 2 roads and are therefore second in line for snow clearing.

Calgary is seeing significant snowfall today, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected to fall by Tuesday.

