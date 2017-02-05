Chill out at WinSport’s Iced Festival

A ready-to-play pool table made out of ice greets people as soon as they enter the festival tent at WinSport.

That’s just one of multiple winter wonders of Iced at WinSport, an ice carving festival celebrating the wonders of ice which runs on weekends until February 18.

Lee Ross, owner of Frozen Memories said every week he creates new sculptures for families to play on and around - he’s been creating ice sculptures for about 35 years.

“Most of the time when I do ice carvings at Lake Louise, you can’t actually touch the ice, they have fences around them. Whereas here, we want to make it so you can touch the ice, hug it and lick it,” said Ross who advises not to lick it under -13 degrees.

Maddison Jack was lucky enough to catch Ross at the right time, who in only 40 minutes was able to put a big smile on her face with a 4-foot customized sculpture.

“The sculpture guy is phenomenal,” said Melissa Jack, Maddison’s mother. “Maddison requested a mermaid, which is her favorite animal.”

Festival-goers can also participate in ice-games, climb on ice and snow structures and take a ride down a 30-foot slide.

Iced also helps put underprivileged kids and new Canadians on skates for the first time through Charity Chipping - where each weekend 20 gift cards are frozen into a single block of ice. A $15 donation gives you 10 minutes to attempt to chip out a WinSport Gift Card, which range from $5 to $100 and can be used to purchase tickets, enroll in programs or make purchases at eateries or the retail store at WinSport.