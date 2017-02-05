Heavy snowfall welcome news for Calgary snow removal companies

This weekend’s snow dump was a welcome sight for a local snow removal company.

Calgary’s unpredictable winters can be tough for weather-dependent businesses like MowSnoPros – no snow means no customers.

After a mild January, the Calgary start-up was in high demand this weekend, according to founder and CEO Aidan Klingbeil.

“We haven’t seen this many requests since New Year’s, when we responded to about 90 calls in a weekend,” Klingbeil said.

As of Sunday morning, his company had received more than 70 requests, and business isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

“I think if this snow keeps going until tomorrow, we’ll be at around 100 requests really quickly,” Kingbeil said.

The company offers same-day snow removal by dispatching contractors through a central app.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Sunday, predicting up to 25 centimetres of snowfall before Tuesday in parts of southern Alberta – including Calgary.

“We knew another snowfall would come eventually, you just never know when,” Klingbeil said.

“When we do finally get the snow and see more requests coming in (…) it’s really good to see.”

Candace Hill started working at MowSnoPros in October, when she’s not busy being a full-time firefighter.

On a busy day, she can clear anywhere from seven to 15 snow-removal jobs, but said the winter has been quiet.

Hill only worked a couple of days last month for MowSnoPros, but chose to look on the bright side.

“It was a little slow in January, but it was definitely a nice break for the muscles,” Hill said.

After a snow-removal rush during Christmas, she bought a heavy-duty snow blower which has been getting a workout recently.

“It’s definitely been worth it, I can do a lot more jobs a lot quicker,” Hill said.

The largest driveway she has shovelled was a three-car sloped garage that widened at the bottom – it took her two hours.