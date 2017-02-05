Last chance to buy a historic brick in Calgary's King Eddy

Run your hand against the west wall of the new King Eddy and you’ll feel brick after brick of lovingly engraved messages; look long enough and you may stumble across ‘First Date, Jan. 1990, Colleen and Dave.’

Each brick along that wall was saved during the rebuilding process, restored to its original colour from 1905 and engraved with a special message or memory from someone who valued the old King Eddy.

As you can probably guess, Colleen Maitland first met her husband Dave at the King Eddy, in Jan. 1990. It was a blind date, and truth be told, she really wasn’t excited about it.

“Being extremely shy, I tried every excuse not to go,” she remembered. “And then, that blind date turned out to be the best day of my life.”

During the date, she recalls still being very reserved and not communicating much with her future husband. Of course, a few dates passed, and she started to think, he’s a really nice guy.

Almost 27 years later, they’ve had two daughters and remain madly in love.

The Bricks

The King Eddy, a classic Calgary jazz bar, was restored and re-opened as part of the National Music Centre, which was built above and around the location. The NMC launched a campaign to allow Calgarians to contribute to the NMC’s history, expecting that about 500 people would buy a brick.

Currently, they’re approaching 1,200 bricks bought, and running out of space.

Maitland bought her brick almost right away after the announcement, in Oct. 2015. She had to keep it a secret from her husband for 11 months until the wall was unveiled.

“He was totally shocked. His jaw dropped, he looked at me, and said, ‘You brat,’” she laughed.

Although the Eddy meant a lot to both of them, Maitland admitted it was a pretty scuzzy bar in the 90s.

“Of course, it was dark. But once the music started playing, you forget where you were. The music took you away,” she said.

According to NMC Director of Development Jeni Piepgrass, many of the bricks were bought to remember old friends, and great musical acts.

“I think one of the most common stories were around the transformational music experiences people had at the King Eddy,” she said. “They were looking for new adventures in music and a feeling of community, and the King Eddy supplied that for them.”

Last Chance

Unfortunately, the brick buying program is coming to an end. There just isn’t enough space on the wall, so Calgarians only have until Feb.14 to buy a brick from www.nmc.ca.