Live: from the Academy Awards viewing party in Calgary

If you’ve somehow wrangled a seat at the actual Academy Awards, then go away, this article isn’t for you. (Also, take me with you!)

But for the rest of us normies who are watching the Oscars from Calgary, the next best thing is the now annual Oscars Party hosted by the Calgary International Film Festival.

On Feb. 26, at The Palace Theatre, the red carpet rolls out for a huge live viewing party.

“It’s a ton of fun to watch the Oscars in a room full of other people,” said Stephen Schroeder, CIFF executive director, who also helped launch last year’s party. “The room looked beautiful, it’s lovely to socialize with other film lovers during the commercial breaks and it’s really designed as a spectator event. So, it’s totally different watching with a couple hundred other people, as opposed to your living room.”

Attendees are encouraged to go all out in dress, and enjoy champagne, and waves of food, throughout the show.

It’s a toss up which way the awards will go, but Schroeder is sure this will be the most political Academy Awards in recent history.

“The Oscars usually try not to be political, and I’m not saying the Oscars producers themselves will go political, but I think we already got foreshadowing of this with Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech,” he explained.