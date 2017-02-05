National Day Against Islamophobia and White Supremacy protest hits Calgary’s downtown

On a chilly afternoon, protesters with a chilly reception to Islamophobia and President Trump’s deportations stood in front of the U.S Consulate in Calgary’s core.

As part of the National Day Against Islamophobia and White Supremacy on Saturday, more than 100 people stood chanting “no more illegals,” in an effort to stand in solidarity with muslim communities, immigrants and refugees facing violence.

The protest in Calgary was organized by members of Anti-Fascist Action Calgary and the Communist Party of Canada, among dozens of other organizations throwing support behind the Day of Action.

Jason Devine, with Anti-Fascist Action Calgary said although Calgary doesn’t face a large racism problem, it’s still present.

“Most racism people see here is more subtle day-to-day. It’s the comments, it’s the actions,” said Devine. “But those comments are there, those beliefs are there - maybe under the surface, so for us it’s crucial to continue organizing. It would make no sense to wait until you have a tragedy.”

Devine also criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments which said Canada is open and accepting refugees. According to Devine, the Trudeau government has not made any substantive moves to bring in more refugee’s, which is why the protest is important.

The Federal government recently said it will stick to its current plan, which includes a "historic high" of 16,000 privately sponsored refugees coming into Canada.

“If you take what any elected official says without a grain of salt, you’re fooling yourself. When it comes down to it, we’ve got to have people organizing and educating and pushing for that we’ve got to do this. We’re talking about people’s lives here,” said Devine.

The organizers of the rally said in a statement they endorse the demands put forth by Black Lives Matter – Toronto and others for the National Day of Action, which include: