South Calgary Mandarin program looking for new students

A group of parents pushing for a south Calgary middle school location for the Calgary Board of Education’s Mandarin program are working at recruiting new students in order to meet required numbers.



Darlene Casten, spokeswoman for the group whose kids are currently finishing sixth grade at Midnapore Elementary, said they’ve been working closely with the CBE who has said the middle school program could be housed at Harold Panabaker School if they’re able to bolster their numbers.



“We’re hopeful. If they don't set up a school for the older grades they are going against their word. However, the CBE is working with us to find a way to continue the Mandarin program in the south beyond Grade 6,” she said.



We’re very happy to have a location if the middle school is approved. It's a big step forward and the principal at Harold Panabaker has been very welcoming and involved since it has been announced.”



Currently the Midnapore program has eight students in Grade 6 going into Grade 7, 15 kids in Grade 5, and 26 students in Grade 4. If a south Calgary location is not established before next school year, students in Grade 7 from the south would have to bus 30 kilometers away to Colonel Irvine School.



In an expression of interest posted by the CBE they said “to consider expansion of the program, a minimum of 40 students in Grade 5, 40 students in Grade 6 and 20 students in Grade 7 must be registered before March 31, 2017.”



“There are some serious hurdles with student recruitment and even retaining our own students. There is a lot of uncertainty. Parents want to know where their children will be going in September,” said Casten.



In their expression of interest, the CBE also said that because “typically, entry points into CBE bilingual programs are kindergarten and Grade 1,” students wishing to enter the Mandarin language program in a later grade would have to take proficiency tests in both Mandarin and English.



The parent group has already handed out 400 recruitment posters around south Calgary and along with the CBE will be hosting an information session at Harold Panabaker School Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6-7 p.m.