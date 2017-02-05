Two Calgarians among 72 Canadians competing to be astronauts

Two Calgarians are still in the running for an out-of-this-world position.

The Canadian Space Agency has released its latest shortlist of the 72 people competing for two astronaut positions, and Dr. Jenni Sidey is among them.

The former Calgarian is currently working at Cambridge University, where her studies focus on combustion.

In other words – she could have some real insights on the topic of rockets.

“I'm used to working on meticulous projects in dangerous environments, sometimes even in microgravity,” she said in an email to Metro. “My background in this field will help me run experiments to learn more about how things behave in places quite literally out of this world.”

Sidey said she’s always been interested in becoming an astronaut.

“It gives you the opportunity to explore things unknown, stay involved in cutting edge science, and reach a lot of people. When the opportunity came up, I couldn't imagine looking away.”

She said being on the shortlist feels great and she’s looking forward to meeting some of the other candidates as the process continues.

The other Calgary candidate is Jameel Janjua, who is on loan to the U.S. air force and stationed in California testing the F-16 fighter jet.

“I would like to be able to reach out to Canadians and help inspire their interest in human exploration and research,” read Janjua's profile online. “I firmly believe in space exploration and what it means for humanity.”

The Canadian Space Agency said Canada's next astronauts must have an academic background in science or technology, excellent health and outstanding qualities and skills. The candidates must also be Canadian residents or Canadian citizens living abroad.

Those qualified for the first selection round will take part in a rigorous selection process lasting almost a year that involves several interviews, written exams and a range of physical and mental fitness tests.