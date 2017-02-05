Where to watch Super Bowl LI in Calgary
Calgary football fans are ready to get their party on. Whether you're cheering for the Patriots or the Falcons, there are plenty of spots to enjoy all day happy hours and free giveaways.
It’s about to go down.
The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots get ready to square off Sunday night for Super Bowl LI. Kick-off starts at 4:30 p.m., but don’t worry, Metro found where to celebrate across the city.
The Black Bull Pub, 53 Hunterhorn Rd NE
Book your reservation quick for a Bud Light and wings combo for $9.99 and $4.75 Bud Light pints and bottles until the end of the game. Individuals can also enter to win a 50 inch LED TV.
Craft Beer Market, 345 10 Ave SW
With $3 happy hour all day long, Craft Beer Market is ready to get the party started. But make sure to reserve your table, they warn they’ll fill up fast.
Shanks, 103 Crowfoot Terrace NW and 9627 Macleod Trail South
Football junkies unite at either of the Shanks locations in Calgary. Bud light mugs for $5.50 or $16.50 for a jug start at kick off.
1410 World Bier Haus, 1410 17 Ave SW
With giveaways like jerseys and a beer fridge, 1410 World Bier Haus has got you covered with food special and drafts starting at just $4.
Home & Away, 1331 17th Ave SW
Tailgate inspired food, happy hour prices all day and tons of prizes mean Home & Away is where to celebrate Super Bowl 51. There’s no more reservation available, so make sure you go
