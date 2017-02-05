Where to watch Super Bowl LI in Calgary

It’s about to go down.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots get ready to square off Sunday night for Super Bowl LI. Kick-off starts at 4:30 p.m., but don’t worry, Metro found where to celebrate across the city.

The Black Bull Pub, 53 Hunterhorn Rd NE

Book your reservation quick for a Bud Light and wings combo for $9.99 and $4.75 Bud Light pints and bottles until the end of the game. Individuals can also enter to win a 50 inch LED TV.

Craft Beer Market, 345 10 Ave SW

With $3 happy hour all day long, Craft Beer Market is ready to get the party started. But make sure to reserve your table, they warn they’ll fill up fast.

Shanks, 103 Crowfoot Terrace NW and 9627 Macleod Trail South

Football junkies unite at either of the Shanks locations in Calgary. Bud light mugs for $5.50 or $16.50 for a jug start at kick off.

1410 World Bier Haus, 1410 17 Ave SW

With giveaways like jerseys and a beer fridge, 1410 World Bier Haus has got you covered with food special and drafts starting at just $4.

Home & Away, 1331 17th Ave SW