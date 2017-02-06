Aerial photographs believed to show bodies on Garland farm

Aerial photographs of the Garland farm showing what the Crown alleges to be the bodies of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien, are expected to be shown in court Monday afternoon.

Douglas Garland, 57, is charged with three-counts of first-degree murder in the apparent summer 2014 slayings of the Likneses and O’Brien. Their bodies have never been recovered.

In her opening statement, Crown prosecutor, Vicki Faulkner said although much of the evidence collected in this case was through “meticulous and tireless work of many police officers,” one piece of evidence was found through “dumb luck.”

Faulkner said on July 1 and 2 of 2014, an aerial photography company, Peregrine, was hired for mapping purposes and flew over the Garland farm taking photos for the city.

“You will see the aerial photos during the trial of the matter, you will have to look at them and determine what they show for yourself,” he said. “But the Crown states they clearly show the bodies of Alvin, Kathryn and Nathan.

"Alvin and Kathryn laying prone, face down on the grass of the Garland farm, with no shirt on and no pants on. You will also see a small figure curled up on the grass. Crown says that is Nathan.”

Monday morning jurors heard evidence from Const. Gerald Bouchard, who was tasked with collecting and reviewing CCTV footage from June 29 and 30, 2014.

During his testimony, Bouchard told the court of how he was asked to find a green, older model pickup truck in the Likneses neighbourhood during those two days, and track its movement.

Bouchard said he was not only able to find a truck he believed to match that description, but viewed it numerous times on the Likneses street, 38A Avenue SW at multiple different times—beginning around 3 a.m. June 30, 2014, explaining that an illuminated truck bed light was visible on all the night time footage until a clearer image of a green pickup truck was visible in daylight footage.

One home on the corner of 38A Avenue SW was under construction at the time, said Bouchard, who told court that house had six cameras working 24/7.

At one point, Bouchard said he believed the truck parked out of view, in between two of the cameras before a shadowy figure is seen walking down the sidewalk and returning about one minute later.

Moments later Bouchard said he believes the same pickup truck starts up and drives towards Likneses home.

“Single pickup, dark green colour, no tail lights but box light again,” he said.

The truck is then not seen for quite some time, approximately half an hour, according to the constable, who said he reviewed footage from all exits and entrances into the neighbourhood.

Then, just before 5 a.m., Bouchard said he saw the vehicle leave the Likneses neighbourhood—this time with a white item in the cab of the truck.

Bouchard tracked the vehicle using CCTV footage from numerous businesses and CTrain stations heading south on Macleod Trail, east on Glenmore Trail and then north on Deerfoot Trail out of the city.

Around 8 a.m., Bouchard was able to track the vehicle heading back into the city—this time truck bed empty—and back to the Likneses neighbourhood where it drove partway down the street before quickly reversing and leaving the neighbourhood once more.