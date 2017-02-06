Alberta to fund climate education programs by schools, groups to provide info
CALGARY — The Alberta government will fund schools and community groups that want to implement climate change education programs in the province.
Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says the government will make $600,000 available to organizations that seek to provide scientifically sound information to the public.
She says the programs are an effort to promote climate literacy among Albertans.
The money will be made available to schools, non-governmental groups and First Nations.
Phillips says the applications will be subject to the same scrutiny as other environment and parks grant programs.
