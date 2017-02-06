Calgary affordable housing providers seek carbon tax solution

Providers of affordable housing in Calgary say the carbon levy is cutting into their ability to keep costs down for some of the city’s most vulnerable people.



Kim O’Brien, executive director of Horizon Housing, said she’s looking forward to having productive talks with the province about solutions after calculating a 19 per cent cost increase on natural gas for year one of the tax.



When the full carbon levy is rolled out they’re expecting a 28 per cent increase in gas costs.



“We operate close to 600 units of affordable housing – we’re starting to feel the impact of the carbon levy and what that means for our ability to keep our rents affordable,” she said.



While other landlords have the option of raising the rent to offset added heating costs, O’Brien noted that’s not an option for an organization dedicated to providing quality low-cost housing.



Arlene Adamson, CEO of Silvera for Seniors, echoed many of O’Brien’s concerns.



She believes a type of rebate would be the best solution.



“If organizations are paying those dues, then those dollars need to come back to the organization,” said Adamson. “We need to see a flowthrough.”



She also believes the province needs to put capital dollars into upgrades that allow for better energy efficiency.



Coun. Ward Sutherland has been an outspoken critic of the carbon levy. He said the situation is discouraging.



“It’s not thought out for the end result,” said Sutherland. “They should be exempting affordable and attainable housing. They should be exempting it and offer up capital to deal with the energy issue.”