400 staff, 100 pieces of equipment actively clearing Calgary roads

Crews have been working since Friday, prepping streets and plowing as the white stuff continued to fall throughout the weekend.

And as Monday hit, commuters were already sick of the snow.

Social media lit up with complaints, some claiming they haven’t seen a plow since the snow started, some wondering why Calgary – compared to other cities – can’t keep up with the snow, making the morning commute unbearable for some.

But Mayor Naheed Nenshi suggested, as far as crashes went, Calgarians did all right with the oncoming slew of flurries.

“It’s one of the irritating ones where the snow continues to fall during the rush hour,” said Nenshi. “Thanks to Calgarians for driving carefully.”

And according to Brittany Kustra with the City of Calgary Roads department, the city is on track to catch up with the flurries. She said by Monday’s evening commute crews will have caught up with the snow.

“We’re doing the best we can,” said Kustra. “Crews will be getting into some priority two routes.”

The first parking ban in years started at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday could last 72 hours – so although a street might look plowed, parking before the city says so could mean a ticket and tow.

Although most have parking spaces or an alley spot to seek solace in, it’s not clear where all the cars go when there’s a ban on the priority two streets.

“We try to make sure there are options,” said Kustra. “We know it is an inconvenience, we understand that and we do thank Calgarians in advance for their efforts in helping clear roads faster.”

Kustra added moving cars from snow routes can help the city clear those routes 30 per cent faster.

If that’s not enough to find a spot, the city’s own surface lots are free between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.