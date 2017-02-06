Conservative leadership candidate blasts Manning Centre's ‘radical Islam’ talk

An image of a cartoonish bomb, complete with an analog alarm clock, stirred up a storm of controversy for the Manning Centre Monday.



Ads for the Calgary-based right-leaning think tank’s annual conference featured sticks of dynamite sticking out of a bag, with the headline: “The Rising Threat of Radical Islam.”



Radical Islam will be one of the main topics on the first day of the conference, which will also include a Conservative Party leadership debate.



Leadership candidate and Calgary-Forest Lawn MP Deepak Obhrai condemned both the ad and the topic of discussion.



“We do know radicalization takes place, but it takes place among all religions,” said Obhrai. “In my debate, I had stated very clearly, we must fight radicalization be it Islamic, Christian, Hindu – whatever.”



He said singling out Islam is the wrong way to discuss the topic, as it breeds fear tied to anyone who practices that religion.



“When I first tied the Quebec City Massacre to this nonsense Donald Trump is talking about, many people criticized me for doing that, but the fact of the matter is, you are creating a climate,” said Obhrai.



That climate, he added, allows for acts of violence to begin germinating by themselves.