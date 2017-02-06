‘I’ll see Evan and Jordan again,’ says father of twins who died in COP crash

For the Caldwell family, faith has been the guiding force as they’ve grappled with the grief of the deaths of their twin sons last February.

Evan and Jordan Caldwell were two of eight young men who scaled the fence at Canada Olympic Park in the early hours of Feb. 6, 2016, to take a joyride down the bobsled track on plastic sleds.

Three of the boys had attempted the same stunt the week prior without a hitch, but that night staff at COP has strung a chain between the bobsled and luge tracks to prepare for training events that weekend.

The group had split up into groups, and took a total of three sleds down the track—each group not knowing the others had run into the chain—gravely injuring many of the boys, and tragically killing Evan and Jordan Caldwell.

A year later, Jason Caldwell, the twins' father, said the one-year anniversary is a time of reflection for many, including himself and the young men who survived the crash, about life, death and above all else—faith.

“Life’s a gift. It’s precious and at the moment that we pass from this earthly dimension the only decision that matters is the decision to receive God’s gift of salvation for us,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what our other accomplishments are, it doesn’t matter whether we’re poor or we’re rich or what we’ve done in this world, it matters that we have peace with God through his son Jesus Christ.”

Knowing both Evan and Jordan were believers who lived their lives in God’s image is something that gives Jason some peace, he said, adding that he carries his son Jordan’s Bible with him everywhere, and Evan’s lives in his office.

“Evan and Jordan, their legacy was living a life that was energized by Jesus Christ and the teachings in his word,” he said, pointing to Jordan’s Bible, where notations in his handwriting dot the pages.

"Every page has some of his insight. On this page it says, ‘Pride is ugly,’— and many asked what was the source of their kindness and it’s because this was their faith and it was more than a noun, it was a verb for them. It had a transformational effect.”

Jason said over the last year he’s heard story after story from the twins' friends and peers. Some telling him of how Evan or Jordan was their first friend, and others revealing one or both of the twins had helped them through a hard time.

Shortly after his death, Jason said he found a chair in Evan’s closet, and he learned a very revealing story about his son.

“He had this chair in his closet and he literally took calls, and wanted the conversations to be so private, because he’d be talking to his friends about God, about problems they were going through in their homes and he’d be giving them advice—so many students have shared stories about this with us,” he said, smiling. “We know more about them then we ever would have known—and it’s all good.”

Jason said although grief isn’t something that will ever disappear, he and his family find comfort in their belief that life doesn’t end with death—but just begins in heaven.