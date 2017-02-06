News / Calgary

Murder charge laid in 2017 shooting death of Calgary man

Police say the victim was left at the Sheldon Chumir clinic with a gunshot wound to the head

Police have laid second-degree murder charges against an 18-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of Itgel Baatarsuren.

Calgary police have charged an 18-year-old in the apparent drug-fuelled shooting of a Calgary man who was later dumped at a city medical clinic.

Police responded to the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Jan. 23 after reports of a man with a gunshot wound being dropped off at the location. According to police, a man fled from the clinic in a white Pontiac G5.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators believe a drug dispute in the 900 block of 36 Street NE led to the death of Itgel Baatarsuren.

On Saturday, police charged Ausuma Effat Mohamed, 18, with second-degree murder.

