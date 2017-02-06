Northwest Calgary seeing spike in night-time break-ins: CPS

Police are warning of an increasing number of brazen night-time break-ins, even while people are asleep in their homes.

Since Jan. 24, suspects have entered eight homes in the community of Tuscany and taken valuable items such as electronics.

In four of those cases, the suspects entered through unlocked doors.

Police are reminding citizens not to leave their homes or vehicles unlocked, even if you’re only going away for a short period of time.

They said removing valuables from cars, and not leaving garage door openers visible, can help.