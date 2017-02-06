News / Calgary

Northwest Calgary seeing spike in night-time break-ins: CPS

Police are reminding people to keep their home and vehicle doors locked

Calgary Police say thieves have been walking in through unlocked doors in the northwest community of Tuscany.

Police are warning of an increasing number of brazen night-time break-ins, even while people are asleep in their homes.

Since Jan. 24, suspects have entered eight homes in the community of Tuscany and taken valuable items such as electronics.

In four of those cases, the suspects entered through unlocked doors.

Police are reminding citizens not to leave their homes or vehicles unlocked, even if you’re only going away for a short period of time.

They said removing valuables from cars, and not leaving garage door openers visible, can help.

Anyone with information about these or any other break-ins are asked to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

