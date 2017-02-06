Police in triple-murder trial tracked video footage of suspect vehicle for days

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer is outlining video surveillance that helped identify a truck driven by a suspect in a triple-murder trial.

Const. Gerald Bouchard testified at Douglas Garland's trial that he spent hundreds of hours following a Ford truck through videos — many from the area where Alvin and Kathy Liknes lived.

The couple and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien disappeared from the Liknes's Calgary home in June 2014.

Bouchard says he was able to track what appeared to be the truck on the street where the Likneses lived.